GTA Online’s weekly update adds another Los Santos Tuners car

It’s Thursday in Los Santos, gang, which means it’s time for GTA Online’s weekly update. The weekly refresh of content has been a tad up in the air recently as updates become sporadic up until Los Santos Tuners released on a Tuesday. It’s okay, though, as we’re back to our usual weekly reset day. Rockstar Games typically posts the update notes in full on its blog later in the day, but the update is already here, so people are dipping in to see what’s new.

As part of the Los Santos Tuners update, we’re getting a slow rollout of new cars. This week, you’re getting the Comet S2, which will set you back $1,878,000 – $1,408,500 in fictional GTA Online bucks. This week’s GTA prize ride is the Warrener HKR, which you can fetch by winning five Sprint races. If you fancy a wee bit of try before you buy, the test track vehicles this week are the Jester RR, Comet S2, and Dominator ASP.

If you’re looking to make some more money and step outside your trusty vehicle, you can get double the usual rewards on the Vespucci Job adversary mode. If you, uh, don’t mind a bit more racing for money, you can motor on over to Sprint races.

The GTA podium car is still here, of course, and is the Z-Type this week. Here are all the vehicle discounts for the next week:

40% Off

– Clique ($545,400)

– Everon ($885,000 – $663,750)

– Issi Sport ($538,200)

– Locust ($975,000)

– Mamba ($597,000)

– Nebula Turbo ($478,200)

30% Off

– Pariah ($994,000)

– Raiden ($962,500)

– BF Club ($896,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 29, 2021

If you’re looking for some GTA 5 mods or GTA 5 cheats to spice up your offline sessions, you know where to click.