GTA Online’s weekly update ups the rewards for contact missions

It do be that time of the week. Players have hopped into Los Santos to have a mull around and see what’s new in GTA Online‘s weekly update before Rockstar posts the official notes on the Newswire.

If you’re looking to make a quick buck, you’ll want to spend some time doing contact missions as cash and experience are doubled for the next week. If you’re unsure what those are, they’re missions that folk like Lamar Davis, Lester, and Martin Madrazo will ask you to do if you give them a bell. Transform races are also worth doing this week as cash and rewards are triple what they usually are. The selection of race tracks was initially added back in 2017, and are immediately noticeable as they are set in the sky on colourful obstacle courses made up of hamster tubes and stunt ramps – they’re fantastic.

What’s all of Lester’s gold worth, though, if you don’t have anywhere to spend it? If you’re in a buying mood, you’ll be pleased to know that plenty of garages are 40% off. Those include the Casino Penthouse, Arcade, and Nightclub garages. High-end apartments and laser weapons have also received a similar discount, alongside the Kanjo and Sugoi vehicles.

If you fancy spinning the wheel at the Diamond Casino, the GTA 5 podium car this time around is the Tigon.

If you’d like to see a full rundown of what’s going on this week, you can check out Tez’ rundown on Twitter.

Podium car: Tigon

3x GTA$ & RP on

– Transform Races

– Bodyguard/Associate Salary 2x GTA$ & RP on

– Contact Missions Log in unlock: Fruit Tee

Premium Race: Cutting Coroners

Time Trial: Mount Gordo

RC Time Trial: Construction Site I

