GTA Online’s weekly update adds triple rewards for Deadline, King of the Hill

It’s the most wonderful time of the week – well, if you’re a Grand Theft Auto Online fan, that is. The multiplayer game’s fans have been having a good poke around to find out what’s going to drop for the latest weekly update, and it turns out some big rewards will be up for grabs for its Deadline and King of the Hill modes.

As spotted by GTA Online fan and dataminer Tez2, the open-world game’s new weekly update brings an eye-watering triple the regular rewards – RP and in-game cash – you’d usually score for the Deadline Adversary mode. This being the one that gets up to four players battling it out against each other on Shotaro bikes in an arena, trying to get foes to cross the trail your vehicle leaves behind it so they explode. Yikes.

The game’s King of the Hill modes also bring triple the goodies this week, which means if you can capture the most checkpoints at the end of your round, you’ll be in for a big ol’ dose of RP and GTA$.

Elsewhere in this week’s update, the GTA Online podium car has switched to the BR8 race car, and – suitably – there are double rewards for open wheel races, too. The premium race and time trial this round will be the Eight Figure Bonus and Up-n-Atom, respectively – plus, just for logging in this week, you’ll scoop up a Nagasaki white and red tee.

Podium vehicle: BR8

3x GTA$ & RP on

– Deadline Adversary mode

– King of the Hill modes 2x GTA$ & RP on

– Open Wheel Races Log in unlock:

– Nagasaki White and Red Tee

Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus

Time Trial: Up-n-Atom

RC Time Trial: Construction Site II

There’s the usual range of discounts included this week, too, which you can check out in Tez2’s post below. And, of course, full details should be revealed later on in Rockstar’s official Newswire post.

40% Off

– RE-7B ($1,485,000) 30% Off

– R88 ($2,180,500)

– Hakuchou Drag ($683,200)

– Rampant Rocket ($647,500)

– Vindicator ($441,000)

Beyond this week, Rockstar’s now officially announced there’s a new adventure on the way to the title – the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist – following a bunch of teases and clues in-game leading up to it. This hits the game on December 15, and you can check out everything we know so far about it at that link above.