GTA Online weekly update triples rewards on some Valentine’s Day modes

It’s time for the GTA Online weekly update in Los Santos, so people are mulling around to see what’s new. We’re also mere days away from the romance extravaganza that is Valentine’s Day, so I suppose it’s not too surprising that most of the goodies people are digging up are themed around the event.

If you’re looking to make some cash this week, it looks like PvP modes are the way to go. The Shotgun Wedding deathmatch and Till Death Do Us Part adversary mode are offering triple the rewards that they usually do on RP and GTA bucks. The former is merely a game of deathmatch on a map that has a chapel. The latter, though, puts players into teams of two in a last man standing mode in which each group shares one life. Better pick ’em well, gang.

This week doesn’t appear to be as financially lucrative as the previously weekly update with its bonuses on the heist, but it’s a good time to get into the nightlife trade if that’s your thing. All nightclubs are 40% off, and renovations are 30% off on top of that. You can also get double rewards on DJ requests.

The GTA 5 podium car this week is the Vapid Dominator GTX, for all you motorheads out there. You can find the rest of the vehicle discounts below:

If you’re looking for more GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats for offline, you know where to click.