The first ever GTA 6 trailer is finally about to land, revealing, at last, the sandbox sequel to Grand Theft Auto 5 that we’ve all been waiting for the best part of a decade for. Since GTA Online hit stride, and especially after Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve all wanted to see what Rockstar would do next, and now it seems like our biggest hopes are confirmed, as the first Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser image seemingly confirms a return to Vice City. However, a closer look at some GTA 5 updates from the past few months confirms something equally as enticing – the GTA 6 trailer has been hiding in plain sight all this time, and maybe, just maybe, has the full launch date.

I’m almost intimidated by the thought of the GTA 6 release date. The sandbox game sequel is going to be so big, so monumental, that I really don’t know how it’s going to make me feel. With the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, we’re finally about to see what Rockstar has been building all these years. Possibilities, theories, and quasi-conspiratorial thinking abound – but actually, some of this tinfoil hat speculation is right on the money.

As we reported back in June, the GTA 5 San Andreas Mercenaries update contained a new, unlockable t-shirt decorated with a string of numbers. Using a simple translator, which converts the number ‘1’ to the letter ‘A’, ‘2’ to the letter ‘B,’ and so on, this t-shirt bore a hidden message: ‘ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL.’

Taking another look at the shirt, however, reveals something much more interesting – within the enormous number string, you can find the sequence ‘1252309.’ If we break that down, it’s 12, 5, 23, 9, or put another way, December 5, 2023, 9am, precisely the date and time for the first GTA 6 trailer, which lands on December 5 at 9am PST.

So, without realizing it, we’ve known the date for the first GTA 6 trailer ever since June. But how about the launch date? The number string on the ‘reveal all’ t-shirt also contains the sequence ‘040125,’ which would translate to April 1, 2025.

Now, maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves, but April 1, 2025 will be a Tuesday. GTA 4 released on Tuesday, April 29, 2008. GTA 5 released on Tuesday, September 17, 2013. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas released on Tuesday, October 26, 2004. See what we’re thinking here? Maybe, just maybe, this is when Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive. We’ll have to wait and see.

