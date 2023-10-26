A GTA 6 Metacritic page has suddenly appeared alongside a generic logo and a short summary mentioning Rockstar. At the same time, Ned Luke, who voices Michael in Grand Theft Auto 5, shares a short video explaining that he is going to Los Angeles because he has “some stuff to do,” while telling viewers “don’t ask what it is.” The presumed next entry in Rockstar’s landmark sandbox series, and likely to be its first new game since Red Dead Redemption 2, official news on Grand Theft Auto 6 is yet to arrive. Rumored to take place in Vice City and focus on two protagonists – despite Rockstar’s silence so far – we’re all eagerly awaiting GTA 6 news.

The GTA 6 release date is on its way – though we’re on the edge of our seats for that first trailer, and awaiting official news, Rockstar has at least confirmed the sandbox game is in development. Of course, we’re still getting regular updates for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, but Red Dead Redemption 2 seems all but finished, likely signaling that Rockstar is directing more of its efforts towards GTA 6. Now, a GTA 6 Metacritic page has gone live, with a summary mentioning Rockstar. At the same time, Ned Luke, the actor who plays Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto 5, shares a curious tease.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 Metacritic page went live on Wednesday, October 25. The accompanying image is a generic logo for Grand Theft Auto, without the number six, and there is a short written summary.

“With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases,” the page says.

On the same day, Ned Luke from GTA 5 shares a video. “I’m driving in the car, heading to the airport,” Luke says. “Going to take a little trip out to LA. Got some stuff to do. Don’t ask what it is.” In the video’s caption, Luke tags Shawn Fontero, the actor who played Franklin in Grand Theft Auto 5. “Blast off,” Luke writes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ned Luke (@ned_luke)

Earlier this week, PCGamesN reported exclusively on an age rating for GTA 6 that was submitted to the Australian classifications board. The board confirmed that the rating was fake, and said it had “no further information available” regarding a launch date for GTA 6.

As we wait on Grand Theft Auto 6, use the best GTA 5 mods to bring new life to Los Santos. You can also play the best GTA RP servers, where the possibilities for chaos are endless.