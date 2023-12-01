The GTA 6 trailer date and time has been officially confirmed by Rockstar, with a new teaser image seemingly confirming that the sandbox sequel and follow up to Grand Theft Auto 5 will take place in fan-favorite location Vice City. Rockstar previously announced that the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer would arrive in December, as the whole world awaits the studio’s next major game after Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online. Now, the GTA 6 trailer date and time is official.

The GTA 6 release date is definitely on its way, and the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is booked for December. The sandbox game sequel to Grand Theft Auto 5, it was previously rumored that GTA 6 would take place in Vice City. Based on a new tease from Rockstar itself, this seems more and more likely.

The GTA 6 trailer date is Tuesday, December 5 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CEST / and Wednesday December 6 at 1am AEDT. The first teaser image from Rockstar confirms the date alongside two palm trees, seemingly confirming that the game will take place in the fictionalized version of Miami, Vice City.

It was previously anticipated that the first GTA 6 trailer might have been shown at the upcoming Game Awards, but this is clearly not the case. In terms of what we’re hoping to see in GTA 6, the game is rumored to center on two protagonists who make a meagre living through small-scale armed robberies.

Whether the open-world game will retain the more outlandish, wacky style of GTA 5 and GTA Online, or follow more closely the relatively somber GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2, remains to be seen. Personally, I’m hoping for the latter.

