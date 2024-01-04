Grand Theft Auto 5’s Michael actor slams GTA 6 ‘woke’ accusations

Ten years after the last game, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally happening, but its trailer, highlighting its new protagonist, has left some people grumbling about how the series has ‘gone woke.’ Ned Luke, who played co-protagonist Michael in GTA 5, has delivered his response to these accusations.

Grand Theft Auto 6‘s trailer has been ridiculously popular, with over 160 million views on YouTube. However, some people have taken issue with the crime-heavy open-world game‘s first reveal, accusing it of being ‘woke.’

Some of the criticism, which often revolves around new protagonist Lucia, is downright sinister. “I promise you the fans will make you regret it,” reads one tweet, warning Rockstar not to make GTA 6 ‘woke’. “They’ll ruin GTA VI with politics,” is another sentiment.



As reported by The Gamer, Ned Luke, who plays Michael in Grand Theft Auto 5, has voiced his opinion on this absurdity in a recent interview. Speaking to IGN, he commented: “You get a lot of these clowns out here going ‘Rockstar’s going woke, they’re caving into the wokeness of the world’.”

“There’s been other female protagonists in the past, but obviously not in something as huge as this,” he continued, praising what he’s seen so far. Rumblings are that Lucia is going to be the game’s co-protagonist but it’s also possible that, after GTA 5’s three playable characters, she’s the only lead.

Luke went on to praise his experience at Rockstar, commenting that he never had a bad day working there.

GTA 6 is still at least a year off. It’s landing on consoles in 2025, but while a PC launch is all but guaranteed, Rockstar has yet to confirm a window.

