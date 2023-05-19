GTA 6 launch details put Take-Two stock through the roof

New details about the potential GTA 6 launch have caused a massive share price jump for Rockstar parent company Take-Two, as we await the open-world game sequel, and busy ourselves with what may be the final months of Los Santos and GTA 5. The GTA 6 release date is possibly coming as early as 2024, according to details from Take-Two’s latest investors call. And it seems even the hint of GTA 6 is enough to spark a significant stock spike.

Take-Two issued its latest financials on May 17, offering a seemingly clear hint that GTA 6 would launch within the fiscal year for 2025, which puts a probable launch somewhere between the closing months of 2024 and the opening quarter of 2025 itself.

“For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success,” Take-Two said. “In fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several ground-breaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion (£6.4 billion) in net bookings.”

Combined with a pretty telling teaser image from actor Byran Zampella, who is expected to be playing GTA 6’s co-protagonist Jason, it seems like we’re getting closer and closer to something major on the Grand Theft Auto front, and the market has responded in kind.

Following the latest investors’ call, Take-Two stock jumped from $125.02 (£100.50) to $136.52 (£109.75), with a slower rise over the rest of the week putting it on $139.63 (£112.25) as of this writing, close to its 12-month high of $141.96 (£114.12). You can very clearly see in the image below precisely when the new financials were published:

So, there’s definitely a lot of market faith in Take-Two’s promise to deliver $8 billion in bookings, and that’s likely backed by the seemingly imminent announcement and arrival of GTA 6.

What I know for certain is that I am very much looking forward to returning to Vice City. Growing up with the original, top-down Grand Theft Auto, GTA 3 was naturally a watershed moment, but Vice City was when I realized Rockstar was truly onto something extremely special. I can’t wait to cruise down Ocean Drive again.

