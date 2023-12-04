When will Rockstar release the GTA 6 trailer? For months – years in fact – this has been one of the biggest mysteries in the entire PC gaming world. Now, with Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online more than a decade old, and everyone eager to see what the makers of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Vice City do next, we finally have our answers. The GTA 6 trailer is about to land, and we’ve got all the times for every single region ready for you right here.

The GTA 6 release date might also have been sneakily revealed by Rockstar, but we’ll get to that in a second. In the meantime, the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is slated to show off the sandbox game sequel that we’ve all been waiting for, and which is rumored to center on two protagonists and mark a return to Vice City. Will it be big, bold, chaotic, and wacky like GTA 5, or more story-driven and mature like Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2? We’re about to find out.

The GTA 6 trailer release time and date for every region are confirmed in the list below. The GTA 6 trailer arrives on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at:

Los Angeles – Tuesday, December 5, 6am PST

New York – Tuesday, December 5, 9am EST

Mexico City – Tuesday, December 5, 8am CST

Brasilia – Tuesday, December 5, 11am BRT

London – Tuesday, December 5, 2pm GMT

Paris – Tuesday, December 5, 3pm CEST

Kyiv – Tuesday, December 5, 5pm EEST

Dubai – Tuesday, December 5, 6pm GST

Johannesburg – Tuesday, December 5, 4pm SAST

Beijing – Tuesday, December 5, 10pm CST

Seoul – Tuesday, December 5, 11pm KST

Tokyo – Tuesday, December 5, 11pm JST

Sydney – Wednesday, December 6, 1am AEST

You can find the GTA 6 trailer on YouTube now, where Rockstar has posted it ahead of the premiere on December 5. The video is 91 seconds and, as of this writing, more than 35,000 people are waiting to watch it once it goes live.

PCGamesN recently reported on how the date for the trailer was secretly revealed months ago, alongside a possible launch date for GTA 6 proper.

