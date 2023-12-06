The GTA 6 trailer is so popular, social media is holding it back

Twitter / X – whatever you want to call it now – has been rather catty as it tries to promote its own video platform. Whatever you think of the direction Elon Musk has taken the former blue bird app, he has pushed hard for streamers and companies to use its video platform directly. Case in point: it seems like X may have attempted to limit the reach of Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 trailer, which, of course, uses the YouTube link.

It isn’t a stretch to say that GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated upcoming PC games of all time, and as a result, one of the most anticipated game trailer reveals of all time. Fans have been wondering about the sequel to 2013’s mega-hit GTA 5 – yes, it has been that long – since Rockstar Games’ last big release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. The trailer was bound to draw in millions of views wherever it was first posted.

As detailed by X user Esqueer_ and originally spotted by videotechuk_, for some time after the early reveal of the GTA 6 trailer, you could only view the YouTube link by directly navigating to the post. Viewing a reply would only show a “This Post is unavailable” error message, confusing many people that didn’t come upon it directly.

Backing this up is the fact that Linda Yaccarino, the current chief executive officer of X Corp, called out Rockstar Games for not posting it on X first, reposting screenshots that showed the X post itself had higher views than the YouTube video.

However, since then, the YouTube video has greatly surpassed the post on X, nearly reaching 100 million views. Rockstar Games, perhaps being a little catty themselves, went ahead and posted it to X eventually, though nearly 24 hours after they provided the original YouTube link. The ability to view the original YouTube post from the replies seems to have been restored.

While we wait to hear whether or not GTA 6 will ever come to PC, take a look at our best open-world games on PC. Many of them are lengthy adventures that’ll keep you busy until we get official confirmation. But maybe you’re a GTA fan because you enjoy committing (virtual) crimes? Well, our best crime games on PC has you more than covered.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.