The controversy surrounding the Escape From Tarkov Unheard Edition seems to have opened the door for a new realistic FPS. Although it faced bad reviews at the start, owing to supposed performance problems, this new rival to EFT, The Division, and Arma is already starting to turn things around – user ratings are picking up, and while it’s been available through Steam Early Access for a short two days, it’s already sold more than 400,000 copies. If you want a change from Tarkov, this might just be for you.

Gray Zone Warfare is a slower-paced, tactics-driven FPS game that mixes PvP and PvE onto a single, large map. 48 players and 100 AI enemies compete to find resources, weapons, and intel, and safely extract them to their respective bases. Weapons are accurately modeled and extremely deadly. The health system is especially ‘realistic’ – depending on where you are wounded, you need to apply different treatments and remedies, and your in-game performance will be affected appropriately. A shot to the leg, for example, will slow your movement, while a bullet in your arm might impact your aim.

At launch, Gray Zone Warfare attracted tens of thousands of players, but also some less-than-enthusiastic reviews, as crashes, lag, and other performance troubles affected the new multiplayer shooter. Two days since the early-access release, however, and Gray Zone seems to be on the rise. On Monday April 30, only 38% of Steam user reviews were favorable, condemning the shooter to a ‘mostly negative’ rating. Now, that figure has risen to 63%, and Gray Zone Warfare’s overall Steam rating to ‘mixed.’

Developer Madfinger confirms that within its first two days, Gray Zone Warfare has also sold 400,000 copies. It’s currently number two on the global sales chart, behind only Valve behemoth Counter-Strike 2, and has just reached a new peak concurrent player count of 66,944. Battlestate games has apologized following recent criticisms of Escape From Tarkov, but if you’re looking for an alternative – or maybe your first ever military simulation-style FPS – Gray Zone could be the one.

Get the best Gray Zone Warfare settings to maximize performance and make the shooter look its best. After that, you’ll need to know how to crack the Gray Zone Warfare Medical Detective task, which is essential to success in the early game.

