The next Guild Wars 2 expansion is coming very, very soon

Guild Wars 2 Secrets of the Obscure is the MMORPG‘s next big expansion, and it promises to bring an array of gameplay shakeups and a slew of new content to the tortured skies of Tyria. There’s even a pretty big change coming to Guild Wars 2‘s elite specialization weapons which is sure to go down a treat.

After coming to Steam last year, Guild Wars 2 Secrets of the Obscure is the fourth expansion for the MMO, releasing on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. You’ll be able to pick it up for $24.99, with the launch coming with new explorable areas, two new strike missions, gameplay features, and future content for the expansion coming in at no extra cost.

This means you’ll get an additional map, a new Fractal of Mists encounter, Strike Mission challenge modes, and new rewards up to and throughout 2024.

If you pre-order Secrets of the Obscure you can expect some nifty bonuses in the Eagle Eye Weapon Chest, an Arcane Spellweaver’s Hat, a special Demon Hunter character Title, a shared inventory slot, and a level 80 character boost.

Starting Thursday, June 29 and until Sunday, July 2 you’ll also be able to take part in the new Weaponmaster Training feature, which gives you a prebuilt character and lets you explore how the new expansion will enable all nine professions to use the weapons reserved for their elite specialization at any time.

With Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons giving the game a massive boost, it’s looking up for Secrets of the Obscure that’s for sure.

Guild Wars 2 Secrets of the Obscure features

ArenaNet has provided a detailed breakdown of all the new features in Guild Wars 2 Secrets of the Obscure, which you can check out below.

New maps: Two new explorable maps will be available on August 22, the Skywatch Archipelago and Amnytas, with a third to follow in a future update.

New hub area: The enigmatic Wizard’s Tower will serve as the jumping-off point for players to explore Secrets of the Obscure, and be the central location that ties the player to the main characters and events of the expansion

Astral Ward: As the Kryptis invade Tyria, players will be able to join a band of treasure hunters and adventurers known as the Astral Ward to help protect the world, undertaking monster hunts and bounty contracts throughout the game to rank up and earn new rewards and abilities.

The Heart of the Obscure: this important tool will serve as the player’s master key to explore the new expansion; as they make progress in upgrading this mystical stone, they’ll earn the ability to open special doors and reward chests, create support items like leyline and updraft generators, and open and seal the rifts for the Astral Ward.

Advanced Flight Masteries: Acquiring the fan-favorite Skyscale mount will be easier in Secrets of the Obscure, but for those players who train their Skyscale in both the new track from this expansion and the previously released Path of Fire will earn additional functionality for their skyscale. Two of the Secrets of the Obscure skyscale masteries – in-combat mounting and updraft use – will also apply to the griffon mount.

New Strike Missions: Two new challenging 10-player instanced encounters arrive with Secrets of the Obscure: the Cosmic Observatory, and the Temple of Febe. Their Challenge Modes are planned to become available in later releases.

Wizard’s Vault: The Wizard’s Vault awards Astral Acclaim for completing daily, weekly, and seasonal achievements across the game. Players can trade Astral Acclaim for unique items like armor pieces, weapon and mount skins, gold, legendary crafting materials, and more.

Relics: unlocked at level 60, this new equipment slot will now be the home of the wide variety of rune set bonuses previously found on different rune types, allowing for more customization of special effects and more freedom to choose the stat bonuses players want to use on their characters.

Weaponmaster Training: each of the game’s nine professions will now gain the ability to equip the weapons previously reserved for their elite specialization, unlocking new gameplay and build options for players.

New Rewards: A deluge of new earnable rewards await players, including the game’s first set of legendary armor earned through open-world PvE activities.

This is absolutely cause for celebration among Guild Wars 2 players, but if you want even more fantasy goodness we’ve got the best dragon games and even a breakdown of all major upcoming games on PC as well.