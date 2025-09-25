With early access finally behind us, the Hades 2 system requirements are complete, with the minimum and recommended specs being extremely reasonable, especially for those with older gaming PCs or laptops.

While you may proudly own one of the best graphics card picks from our buying guide, Hades 2 makes it clear that such power isn't necessary. Like its predecessor, the requirements are easy to clear even for decade-old machines, to the point where you could even get away with using an iGPU, like the one featured on the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, to run the game. If you're struggling to get the game running at a fast frame rate, you can check out our best Hades 2 settings for PC. When it comes to handhelds, we have you covered there, too, with our Hades 2 Steam Deck guide.

Here are the Hades 2 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 950

AMD Radeon R7 360

Intel HD Graphics 630 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Intel Arc A580 CPU Any dual-core 2.4GHz processor Any quad-core 2.5GHz processor RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 10GB 10GB

The Hades 2 minimum requirements only ask that you own a dual-core 2.4GHz processor and pair it with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 950, AMD Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630 GPU, all of which are a decade old.

These mid-range graphics cards came with 4GB and 2GB of GDDR5 memory and cost just $159 and $109 at their respective launches. How times have changed. The 8GB RAM requirement is on par with many indie games, and while you could probably even get away with less, it's best to err on the side of caution.

The Hades 2 recommended specs, which have only surfaced as we got closer to launch, ask for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580 GPU. You'll need to pair this with a quad-core 2.4GHz CPU and 16GB of RAM.

It may seem strange to see an RTX GPU listed for Hades 2, given that the roguelike made it through the entirety of early access on extremely old requirements. However, the RTX 2060 was a budget GPU even at the time of its release, and these recommended specs are still equivalent to the minimum specs for most triple-A releases in 2025.

Finally, the Hades 2 download size is confirmed at 10GB. That means even one of the smaller-capacity drives from our best SSD buying guide will provide ample space for this game, even if you've got a few other games installed.

You can follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides. We've also got a vibrant community Discord server, where you can chat about this story with members of the team and fellow readers.