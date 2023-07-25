Halls of Torment caught my attention as soon as I saw it on the Steam storefront. It’s one of those survival games that perfectly captures what makes other ground-breaking titles such as Diablo 4 and Vampire Survivors great. Halls of Torment blends its cast of heroes with hordes of monsters to create a fast-paced bullet hell appealing to fans of Blizzard’s most recent ARPG. With overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and countless hours of playtime available to those interested in it, Halls of Torment is one indie release you won’t want to miss.

I have loved Vampire Survivors ever since it first gained traction on Steam, and it’s hard to really pinpoint why. However, I can tell that Halls of Torment carries that very mysterious quality that drew me to Poncle’s game, and I’m excited to lose another 100+ hours to an arcade-style experience. Fans of Blizzard’s own ARPG series are also finding enjoyment in Chasing Carrots’ indie title, with many flocking to Halls of Torment upon reaching the Diablo 4 endgame content.

The art is old-school and there is a large selection of diverse abilities, traits, and items, all enabling you to create interesting synergies. Halls of Torment also features a variety of bosses with unique mechanics and interactable environments to help you on your way as you fight to survive. Just like Vampire Survivors, the game also offers various characters to choose from, with each one having a different playstyle.

You can buy Halls of Torment right now on Steam here for just $4.99 / £4.29, making it quite a steal for the amount of content it’s packing. With multiple abilities, bosses, characters, environments, monsters, stages, traits, and quests, I know I’ll be set with content to get through after I tire of Diablo 4.

It is important to note that Halls of Torment is currently in early access, which means that not all of the content Chasing Carrots has planned for the game is out just yet. The developers have however stated that they do not plan to have the game in early access for any longer than six months, and it has already been a couple since Halls of Torment launched. Right now, there are still plenty of things to do in-game and the replayability is strong.

If you love Diablo 4 and want some other great recommendations, be sure to have a look through some of our favorite RPG games available to play now. Alternatively, check out a few of the best PC games of the year ready for your enjoyment once you’ve played through Halls of Torment.