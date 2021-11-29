Halo Infinite devs are taking another look at battle pass progression

Following plenty of feedback from fans, 343 Industries is taking another look at Halo Infinite’s progression systems in multiplayer. Over the past week, several senior staffers have taken to Twitter to assure fans that “constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear”, and that progression is top of the team’s priority list.

343 Industries head of design Jerry Hook admits that he’s “feeling everyone’s pain on progression”, further assuring players that the issue is “top” of his list with the team this week. Hook’s tweet follows comments made by community director Brian Jarrard last week, who also took time out to let people know that the team is aware of complaints over time investment and rewards. “Been travelling so slow to respond – but please know the constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear,” he said at the time. Jarrard also explained that “changes will take time” as the priority last week was giving the team a “much-deserved break” for the Thanksgiving holiday.

While the new PC game’s multiplayer has been praised for its combat, criticism of Halo Infinite’s battle pass is seldom too far away. The developers were swift to introduce a bevy of tweaks, though the conversation picked up once again when the Fracture: Tenrai event went live last week.

The event will come back around once a month until Season 1 concludes in May. As such, you do have a fair bit of time to complete the event-exclusive battle pass, though many players feel like the time investment doesn’t feel appropriately rewarding just yet.

Yes I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression. We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) November 28, 2021

343 Industries has also confirmed that the Fiesta playlist won’t be available to players once the Fracture: Tenrai event ends on November 30. That said, the mode will make its return alongside the Tenrai event in January 2022.

The Fracture: Tenrai event ends on Tuesday, November 30, at 10 AM PT. The Fiesta event playlist will be unavailable until the Tenrai event returns to #HaloInfinite in January 2022. More info: https://t.co/nKNwtzMG7b — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 28, 2021

You’re also getting other events, such as Winter Contingency, Cyber Showdown, and Tactical Ops. More details than that aren’t on offer right now, so keep an eye on Halo Infinite’s social channels.

In the meantime, though, you do have Halo Infinite’s live-action advert, which you can check out below:

For more multiplayer games and FPS games, you can follow those links.