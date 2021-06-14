Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has permanent battle passes

You don’t need to worry about missing out on any loot in Halo Infinite. Developer 343 Industries has delved into the upcoming PC game’s PvP mode during an E3 segment, dipping further into what it has planned for the game’s battle passes.

They’ll still be there, though they’ll be permanent, so you won’t have to worry about missing cosmetic items if you decide to take a break from the game for a spell of time. Once you choose which battle pass you fancy picking up, you can put as much experience as you fancy into it. 343 Industries also says that the only way you’ll unlock cosmetics is through the battle passes. You won’t be getting the option to buy something from the store if you fancy skipping out on the grind.

You’re also getting a new Academy mode that’ll serve as a tutorial if you’re new. It’ll teach you how weapons work, let you improve your aim, and even teach you the typical vocabulary you’ll run across in the game. Heck, even if you aren’t new, you can jump into the mode to warm up.

You can check out this Halo Infinite multiplayer overview here:

The Halo Infinite release date is set for the holiday season later this year. If you’d like to learn more, we’ve rounded up all the latest information at the link.