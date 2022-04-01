Halo episode one is free on YouTube, but not for everyone

The Halo show, starring The Wire actor Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Jen Taylor as his AI assistant Cortana, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, aired its first episode, ‘Contact,’ on March 24 on the premium Paramount+ service. That debut episode has now been made available to watch for free on YouTube for users in the United States.

While this is only a tease of the full series, which has already been renewed for a second season prior to its debut, it does mean people will easily be able to see the much-talked about choice to show Master Chief’s face in action. Previously, John-117’s face has always remained hidden or obscured in the games during scenes where his helmet was removed, keeping his features ambiguous.

343 Industries community manager Alex Wakeford discussed this decision at length in a breakdown of the first episode (which should be avoided before watching the episode in question if you’re worried about potential spoilers). Wakeford called the decision “not a plot point… it’s a mission statement,” speaking to the creative team’s desire to emphasise the humanity of the iconic Spartan.

If you’re not sure you want to commit to a full episode, check out the trailer below:

Unfortunately, with this episode only currently being available on YouTube for US users, fans in other countries will have to look to Paramount+ (when available in their region) for the time being. Meanwhile back in Master Chief’s home medium, we’re expecting details on Halo Infinite Season 2 very soon.

