Halo Infinite Season 2 details coming “really soon”

Expect more Halo Infinite Season 2 details “really soon” according to the FPS game‘s lead, who also says that he is “super excited about the next year and beyond” – but also notes that it is “challenging” to be open with the fans.

The Halo Infinite Season 2 release date has previously been confirmed for the beginning of May, which will be titled Lone Wolves – presumably in reference to the bleak but iconic final mission of Halo Reach – and will include new skins, maps, modes, and even story-based narrative content with cinematics.

However, other than a few pieces of concept art, 343 Industries hasn’t given fans any sort of a look at what they can expect for the multiplayer game‘s second season. In a new interview at the Washington Post (via streamer Mint Blitz), head of creative Joseph Staten confirms that “really soon, fans are going to be exposed to some of the cool stuff we have going on for Season 2” – although he admits it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing thus far.

“It’s challenging to always be constantly open and transparent with fans,” Staten explains, “because we don’t want to have to expose them to the uncertainty and churn that happens in any game development process.” He says that when the team does talk to the fans, they should be able to “rely on what we say”.

Staten adds that it’s “taken a little bit longer” to get the live-service process up to speed, but he’s now “super excited about the next year and beyond.”

Glad this clip is out for all to see. To clarify one thing I said: “engine” was my metaphor for the whole #HaloInfiniteMP live service. That engine is revving—and we’re very excited to share Season 2 details soon. https://t.co/hwEW1Uw1gv — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) March 27, 2022

343 is also aiming to add campaign co-op during Season 2, although Forge mode is delayed to Season 3.

