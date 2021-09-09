Halo Infinite’s next beta starts this month, but you only have four days to sign up

A Spartan approaches the camera in one of Halo Infinite's PvP modes

Halo Infinite got a beta – sorry, ‘test flight’ – at the end of July, and while it provided a nice look at what to expect from the game, it was focused on the bot battles. (Well, aside from those brief moments PvP was enabled.) The devs at 343 have just detailed when to expect the next round of testing, and confirmed that this one will be focused on multiplayer.

“The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview is targeted to arrive on September 24,” the devs say on Twitter. The test will once again be distributed via the Insider initiative, and if you want in, you’ll have until September 13 to get your profile up-to-date in order to ensure your invitation. Community director Brian Jarrard is “hoping every eligible Insider gets invited”, so if you get signed up it sounds like there’s a very good chance you’ll make it in.

The focus for this second beta will be on Arena PvP (including a new map) and Big Team Battle, as Jarrard reiterates.

Check out the Halo Infinite system requirements to make sure you’re ready to play.

Halo Infinite Pre-order now Halo Infinite Pre-order now

The Halo Infinite release date is set for this December. You can pick it up as a standalone release or as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC – for more of the best Xbox Game Pass games, you can follow that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Halo Infinite’s next beta starts this month, but you only have four days to sign up","type":"news","category":"halo-infinite"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Microsoft","genre":"","title":"Halo Infinite","genres":[]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Halo Infinite release date
Halo Infinite E3 2019
Halo: The Master Chief Collection PC