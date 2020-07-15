How to play custom maps in Halo Forge

How do you play custom maps in Halo Forge? While the Halo games are known for their punchy campaigns and gripping PvP encounters, the Halo Forge mode is another special place that players have spent a lot of time in.

Halo Forge gives players the tools to create their own maps and craft custom rule sets to make their own experiences. If you’ve seen our Fortnite creative codes feature, it’ll look somewhat familiar. While Forge mode has popped up in several Halo games, after it was introduced in the original Halo 3, a few modes have become fairly common. Our personal favourite is Duck Hunt, which involves a team of snipers trying to hit a team of runners who attempt to navigate a maze.

The Halo Forge mode is a way for players to edit, save, and share multiplayer maps. This time around, however, there are additional improvements to Halo Forge. Here’s how you create custom maps in Halo Forge and all the new details.

Halo Forge new features

Instead of the original workaround of downloading a Halo Forge mod, you can now play the mode in all three games released in the Master Chief Collection so far. Halo 3 recently launched and with it, fresh patch notes, check out the new Halo Forge features.

(PC) Forge is now available for Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 3.

Halo 3 Forge has been updated with new features, including Object Physics, rotation, coordinate snap and precision edit tools.

Halo 3 and Halo: Reach Forge pallets have been expanded with new objects and budget increases.

Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 2: Anniversary Forge tools have been updated with a new ‘Toggle Rotation Axes’ feature adding toggleable rotation around World and Local axes. Note: This is planned to be added into Halo 4 at a later date.

Excited to dive into Halo Forge? Check out the rest of the Halo patch notes, including what we think of the latest addition to the Master Chief Collection in our Halo 3 review.