Halo MCC Flood Firefight teased, coming “next week”

It looks like the long-awaited Halo MCC Flood Firefight mode is finally getting added, and very soon too. The Halo: The Master Chief Collection Flood mode is coming “next week”, going by a tease on official Halo channels – long before Halo Infinite even gets co-op.

Halo Infinite – the most recent and much-lauded entry in the long-running FPS game series – released last December, so you’d expect interest to drop off from the older games in the franchise. That doesn’t seem to be the case, with the Master Chief Collection still having a good player base – and Halo Infinite won’t get campaign co-op until Season 2 kicks off.

Now, the official Halo Twitter account confirms that “something new” is coming to the collection “next week”. It teased this with a picture of a Halo marine fighting the Flood, leading players to believe that the long-rumoured Halo MCC Flood Firefight mode is finally coming – despite never being a thing in the original games, as Firefight is usually just about fighting the Covenant.

It’s not without precedent, either, since last year 343 Industries actually held a Halo Insider beta Flight for a Flood Firefight mode. This was supposedly put off to refine the AI, but it seems like it’s finally done.

Next week, something new is on its way to MCC… 💀👀 pic.twitter.com/GG5JZpYJMv — Halo (@Halo) April 8, 2022

We’ll find out next week, it seems.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.