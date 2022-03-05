Halo Infinite devs “aiming” for co-op “later” in Season 2

It’s already one of the best FPS games to release on PC recently, but some Halo Infinite players have wondered when the series’ beloved campaign co-op and Forge map creation modes would be released. Now developer 343 Industries has given the best indication yet of when these modes will be added, although there will be a wait.

Halo Infinite is one of the best new PC games from the last few months but the FPS launched without two major features – co-op in the campaign and the Forge map creator. Developer 343 Industries has recently said that Forge mode would not be available until the multiplayer game’s Season 3, and a new Waypoint blog post has confirmed this – as well as an update on co-op.

According to the blog, 343 has been “making great progress” on Halo Infinite’s 4-player campaign co-op, but acknowledges that “it’s going to take more time”. 343 had previously suggested that co-op would launch with Season 2, which the post confirms as starting on May 3 – but now says it “will not be able to ship Campaign network co-op” on this date.

However, the good news is that the team isn’t delaying it too far. “We are still aiming to deliver Campaign network co-op later in Season 2,” explains head of creative Joseph Staten in the update, “and we will share a release date for that and for split-screen co-op as soon as we can”.

Staten also confirms that Forge is still down for Season 3 when that happens, and the team is “also planning for public flight(s) later this year” to test the map creation mode. So sometime in 2022 Infinite players should be able to try out some of those wacky Halo custom maps for themselves.