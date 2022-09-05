Halo Master Chief Collection and 343 show new video of Halo RTS tools

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is being used to restore vehicles, weapons, and other features from original versions of the FPS Halo, including material from an abandoned Halo RTS game from 1999, as 343 and modders collaborate to release new footage of the recovered content in action.

As we previously reported, Halo Digsite is an ongoing project aiming to restore guns, vehicles, and other content from abandoned draft versions of Halo, using the editing tools from Halo: The Master Chief Collection. A cooperation between 343 Industries and Halo modders, Digsite is working to reintroduce features from the very first version of Halo, which was originally designed as an RTS game back in 1999, before getting retooled as a shooter.

In a new Halo modding community showcase video, some of those features can now be seen in action, including an original version of the tank, an alternate design for the Covenant dropship, a Spartan minigun, and a chunky, initial style of assault rifle. There are also different versions of the Spartan armour, and a slightly changed design for both the classic assault rifle and the Elite’s energy shield, providing an in-depth look at what Halo could have been.

According to the Digsite’s original post, the goal is to “bring as much of this prerelease content to the community as possible, using the editing kits for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Also in the works is a restoration of the “Earth City” level which was used in the original 2003 E3 trailer for Halo 2. The ultimate objective is to make this level, which in the release game was reworked into the opening New Mombasa sections, completely playable.

Although everything here is still a work in progress, and we have no official word on a potential release date for the Halo cut content, this is a fascinating glimpse into how the iconic FPS series evolved over the years before its final launch, as well as an admirable effort to preserve gaming history. We can’t wait to try it all out.

