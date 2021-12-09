Halo Infinite collectibles guide

Want to know where the Halo Infinite collectibles are? There are plenty of hidden items waiting for you to discover them throughout Halo Infinite’s missions and open world map. Some item locations will appear on your map whenever you take over FOBs in each region, but many other Halo Infinite collectibles are a little more elusive. To make things even trickier, it’s possible to miss some of these items completely because you can’t replay missions.

To help you complete your collection, we have detailed location guides for the Halo Infinite skulls, the Mjolnir armoury lockers that contain Halo Infinite multiplayer skins, and the Halo Infinite Spartan Cores that upgrade your abilities.

Below, we have a checklist of all Halo Infinite collectibles in the game, sorted by both missions and regions to help you narrow your search. We also have the Forerunner artifacts’ locations – these are a little harder to find than the rest of the audio logs as they don’t appear when you take over FOBs.

Halo Infinite collectibles checklist

Here is every Halo Infinite collectable in the game, sorted by region and mission. We’ve separated the collectibles you can only find in the missions, even though the game displays their locations as part of the region where you access that mission.

Each collectable beeps and boops (or emits an unearthly droning sound in the case of the skulls) until you pick it up. The exception is the propaganda towers; to stop the Banished broadcast you need to destroy the tower by attacking the yellow core at the tower’s base.

Here are all of the Halo Infinite collectibles sorted by mission and region:

Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles (mission)

Banished audio logs – 1

– 1 Skulls – 1

– 1 UNSC audio logs – 2

Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles (mission)

Banished audio logs – 1

Skulls – 1

UNSC audio logs – 2

Halo Infinite Outpost Tremonius collectibles

Mjolnir armoury lockers – 1

– 1 Banished audio logs – 1

– 1 Spartan Cores – 3

Halo Infinite Connections region collectibles

Mjolnir armoury lockers – 14

– 14 Banished audio logs – 10

– 10 Spartan Cores – 14

– 14 Skulls – 2

– 2 UNSC audio logs – 26

– 26 Forerunner artifacts – 2

– 2 Propaganda towers – 16

Halo Infinite Lockdown region collectibles

Mjolnir armoury lockers – 5

– 5 Banished audio logs – 3

– 3 Spartan Cores – 8

– 8 Skulls – 2

– 2 UNSC audio logs – 12

Forerunner artifacts – 2

– 2 Propaganda towers – 5

Halo Infinite Graveyards region collectibles

Mjolnir armoury lockers – 5

– 5 Banished audio logs – 3

– 3 Spartan Cores – 5

– 5 UNSC audio logs – 5

logs – 5 Propaganda towers – 4

Halo Infinite Reformation region collectibles

Mjolnir armoury lockers – 13

– 13 Banished audio logs – 8

– 8 Spartan Cores – 15

– 15 Skulls – 3

– 3 UNSC audio logs – 23

– 23 Forerunner artifacts – 3

– 3 Propaganda towers – 13

Halo Infinite Nexus collectibles (mission)

UNSC audio logs – 2

Halo Infinite The Command Spire collectibles (mission)

Skulls – 1

Halo Infinite Repository collectibles (mission)

Skulls – 1

– 1 UNSC audio logs – 2

Halo Infinite House of Reckoning collectibles (mission)

Banished audio logs – 2

– 2 UNSC audio logs – 1

Halo Infinite Silent Auditorium collectibles (mission)

Skulls – 1

Halo Infinite Forerunner artifacts locations

Most of the Halo Infinite audio logs are rather simple to find by taking over nearby FOBs and heading to the audio logs’ locations on the map, but there are seven Forerunner artifacts that won’t appear on the map until you are close to them. To get these audio logs, stand next to the big ring and interact with it.

Here are the Forerunner artifact locations in Halo Infinite:

Forerunner artifact I – southeast of FOB Charlie

– southeast of FOB Charlie Forerunner artifact II – southeast of Outpost Tremonius, near the lake

– southeast of Outpost Tremonius, near the lake Forerunner artifact III – on top of the mountain southwest of the Ransom Keep outpost

– on top of the mountain southwest of the Ransom Keep outpost Forerunner artifact IV – on top of the mountain southeast of the location of Cayman Squad

– on top of the mountain southeast of the location of Cayman Squad Forerunner artifact V – on top of the mountain southeast of the northern Beacon

– on top of the mountain southeast of the northern Beacon Forerunner artifact VI – in the stream north of the location of Fortune Squad

– in the stream north of the location of Fortune Squad Forerunner artifact VII – close to the Mjolnir armory locker north of FOB November

Those are all of the Halo Infinite collectibles.