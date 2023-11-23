Grab six of the best FPS games ever for just $10

Halo The Master Chief Collection is an iconic compilation of the series’ six defining entries, from Halo Reach to Halo 4. Long-time fans and newcomers alike are sure to enjoy the beloved collection of sci-fi shooters, but the price can be daunting if you’ve not yet played any of the Halo games yet yourself. Thankfully, the bundle from 343 Industries and Microsoft has just gone on sale on Steam. You can now explore the entire collection for just ten bucks, but you’ll have to act fast.

If you haven’t explored the interstellar lore that Halo The Master Chief Collection has to offer, this is the perfect opportunity for you to get to know the classic FPS game. Dedicated fans can relive some of their most nostalgic childhood moments and enjoy the ground-breaking series once more too, as the Master Chief Collection offers a newly optimized take on Halo with 4k UHD support and more.

The Master Chief Collection includes a total of six games. You’ll get Halo Reach, Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST, and Halo 4 if you purchase the discounted bundle. In total, you’ll gain access to a whopping 67 campaign missions and more than 120 multiplayer maps. If you own any of the series’ games already, you can still grab the rest on sale to complete your personal collection.

You can get the Master Chief Collection for 75% off right now for just $9.99 / £8.49 on Steam but you’ll need to be quick as the offer comes to a close on Tuesday, November 28. Right now, the Master Chief Collection has a very positive rating on Valve’s platform with hundreds of thousands of reviews and a solid 9/10. For just ten bucks, you can always refund the game on Steam if you find you don’t vibe with it.

