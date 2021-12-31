Haunted Chocolatier will have Stardew Valley-like relationships, done “differently”

This year it was finally revealed that Haunted Chocolatier would be the next game from Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, and fans of his previous title are undoubtedly wondering how similar the games may be. Rest assured though, one element coming back from Stardew is relationships – although they may be done “differently this time around”.

After many months of teasing, the latest game from the creator of Stardew Valley was revealed as Haunted Chocolatier back in October – and we still don’t know too much about it, other than it involves running a chocolate shop from within a haunted castle. It has a similar look to Stardew Valley but it’s unknown so far how similar they will play – we already know it will have a “greater focus on combat” than Stardew Valley.

In a new interview with Vgkami, Eric Barone was asked the thing Stardew Valley players probably care about most – having relationships between the game’s characters. Barone confirms that “there will be relationships like in Stardew Valley” but they may not work the same way.

At the moment the developer is remaining coy about what differences there will be, but that’s probably because Barone’s not sure themselves. “I haven’t decided exactly how the system will work, yet,” Barone says. “And I expect to approach some things differently this time around.” Presumably, we’ll find out more closer to release.

While Haunted Chocolatier is still probably a ways off, fans have already begun recreating it in other games – including The Sims 4 and Stardew Valley itself. Until Haunted Chocolatier is playable these mods are probably your best bet – or something similarly relaxing.