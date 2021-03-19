Hearthstone is getting Diamond cards with its new expansion

With the Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens release date just around the corner, Blizzard has been busy unveiling a bunch of content we can expect to see with the expansion’s arrival. Following some recent card reveals (we’re looking at you, Horde Operative), the studio has now unveiled a new cosmetic card tier on the way: diamond cards.

“With the introduction of the Forged in the Barrens Tavern Pass, we’re excited to announce what was previously spell-locked for phase one on our roadmap for the year,” a new post on the card game’s site says, unveiling the new diamond variant. Described as “handcrafted”, the new diamond legendary cards feature brand-new 3D animations, more space for card art, and a “stylish diamond” border. At least one diamond legendary card will come with each expansion going forward.

For Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion, two cards will be getting the “diamond treatment”, Blizzard says: the Blademaster Samuro and Bru’kan cards, which you can get a peek at below if you’re curious.

The first is a four-cost neutral card with six health, one attack, a Rush ability, and a Frenzy effect that “deal[s] damage equal to this minion’s attack to all enemy minions”. The latter, Bru’Kan, is a four-cost shaman card, which comes with four health, five attack, and dishes out +3 nature spell damage. Here’s a glimpse:

💎🙌 Introducing Diamond cards, an all-new cosmetic card tier the first of which will be Bru'kan and Blademaster Samuro! Also, it's time for the Rewards Track to refresh! ✨Learn more: https://t.co/04zLn6rcKf pic.twitter.com/rqg00l6K94 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) March 18, 2021

The unlock criteria for these are as follows (via Blizzard):

Diamond Blademaster Samuro – Instantly obtainable by purchasing the Forged in the Barrens Tavern Pass and claiming the card on the rewards track.

Diamond Bru’kan – Obtained by completing the Forged in the Barrens Legendary Collector 5/5 achievement (collect all legendary cards from the set)

The new Tavern Pass costs $19.99 / £16.99 and drops, along with the new Forged in the Barrens expansion, on March 30. You can check out the full rundown of new stuff headed to the game with these on the Hearthstone site at that link.