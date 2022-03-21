Hearthstone card reveal – meet Blackwater Behemoth

The Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is upon us, and that means it’s time for another Hearthstone card reveal. The end of each in-game year is always an exciting time for fans of the card game, and this time is no exception as the Year of the Gryphon comes to an end. The latest expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City, takes players on a journey through the ancient city of Zin-Azshari. This underwater expedition is filled with sunken treasures, beautiful sights, and terrifying Colossal monsters to keep you on your toes.

In addition to a brand new expansion, there’s also a new Hearthstone Core set to look forward to. In case you’ve been out of the tavern for some time, the Core set is a collection of new and returning cards which can be obtained entirely for free. The latest Core set contains 241 cards, so it’s easy to see how rotating this set can drastically shake up the meta.

Our card reveal is none other than a Colossal card, which is one of the new keywords introduced in Voyage to the Sunken City. Colossal minions are so large that they introduce at least one additional minion to the board whenever they are played. This keyword even works when you summon the minion using a spell, meaning you don’t need to play it from your hand to see the full effect.

We’re pleased to reveal Blackwater Behemoth, a Legendary minion exclusive to the Priest class. This eight-cost minion comes equipped with the beast tribe tag, a rarity for Priest, and it features eight attack and ten health to ensure it survives most late game battles with ease. This scaly nightmare also has Lifesteal, rewarding the user with health whenever this minion deals damage.

On paper, this card isn’t particularly scary, but that’s where the Colossal +1 keyword comes in. This keyword summons a second minion called Behemoth’s Lure which forces a random enemy minion to attack the Blackwater Behemoth. If your opponent has anything on their side of this board, this minion becomes an immediate threat as it’s capable of clearing an enemy minion while restoring eight health points to your hero. To take things further, if this both halves of the Blackwater Behemoth survive a turn, you can attack with the large half and trade with another minion thanks to the Behemoth’s Lure’s effect.

