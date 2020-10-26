Paradox is running a paranormal Halloween sale, perfect for strategy ghouls

Missing your chance to plan a Halloween party this year? Sad about not getting to strategize the perfect candy collection route around your neighbourhood? Put your worries to (eternal) rest, because Paradox is running a spooky sale that’s offering major discounts on some of its biggest grand strategy games, and more.

The Paradox Halloween Sale runs until November 2 at 11:00 EST / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and it covers a whole bagful of Paradox games, DLC, and expansion content. You can get Cities: Skylines for 80% off ($6.00 USD), Surviving Mars for 66% off ($4.99), and BattleTech for 75% off ($10.00), and that’s not even getting into Paradox Development Studio’s stable of grand strategy games.

If those are more what you’re looking for, you’re in luck: Stellaris, Hearts of Iron IV, Europa Universalis IV, are all marked down 75% ($10.00), as is Victoria II ($5.00). There’s no sale running on the recently released Crusader Kings III, which is pretty understandable, but you can play that on Xbox Game Pass if you’re a subscriber – and you probably should, according to our Crusader Kings III review.

There’s plenty of DLC for all of Paradox’s games included in the sale as well, so if you’re already a fan of the genre, this is a perfect opportunity to round out your library with expansions, new soundtracks, nation packs, and additional unit models for every planet-conquering occasion.

Head over to the Paradox Store to check out the sale. While you’ll be buying the games from Paradox directly, you’ll receive Steam keys for any games you purchase.