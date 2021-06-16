Xbox’s “extended” E3 games showcase brings more info on Hellblade 2

Microsoft isn’t content with a single E3 showcase centralised in E3 proper, it seems, as the company has just confirmed more details about the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, which will broadcast on Thursday. As part of the show, we’ll be getting a bit more info on one of the more notable absences from the first Xbox presentation: Hellblade II.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended airs on Thursday, June 17 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. To keep your expectations in check, Microsoft is billing this as a way to see “behind the scenes details and up close and personal conversations with developers”, so you probably shouldn’t expect a whole lot of big, blowout gameplay demonstrations.

What you can definitely expect is a “behind the scenes update on the development of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II”, as developer Ninja Theory has confirmed. This’ll be the first notable check-in on the game since it was first unveiled alongside the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards in 2019.

The event will also feature studios including 343 Industries, Double Fine, Obsidian, Playground Games, Rare, and World’s Edge, as well as some third parties. Once the airtime hits, you can see the show below.

