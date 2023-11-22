Is Hellblade 2 on Game Pass? It’s been several years since we witnessed Senua grapple with the demons of the underworld and her own mind to save her lost love. As we prepare for the sequel, we turn our attention to the possibility of Hellblade 2 arriving on Game Pass. Hellblade 2 developer Ninja Theory is a Microsoft first-party studio, and it would certainly make sense for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 to appear on Game Pass as an incentive to draw long-time fans to the platform.

Game Pass presents an excellent opportunity to try out experimental indie games without spending much more than the average cup of coffee. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is one such title, and while we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the troubled Pict warrior, we’d certainly appreciate not spending more than our monthly subscription fee. As the Hellblade 2 release date draws ever closer, here’s what we know about Hellblade 2 on Game Pass.

Is Hellblade 2 coming to Game Pass?

Hellblade 2 is available day one on Game Pass. This was revealed by developer Ninja Theory at the conclusion of the Senua trailer, which debuted during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

We already had strong suspicions that Hellblade 2 would be available on Game Pass thanks to its predecessor, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which has been available on the platform since 2021. Hellblade 2 will also be available on Steam for those who have let their Game Pass subscription lapse or would prefer to pay full price to experience the next step in Senua’s journey.

If you plan to try Hellblade 2 on Game Pass but decide that the horror game isn’t for you, check out some of the recent PC Game Pass games to arrive on Microsoft’s platform to make the most of your subscription. We’ve also got recommendations for some of the best PC games to keep you enthralled until Senua’s long-awaited return.