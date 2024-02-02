One year later, this roguelike RPG sees a 567% spike in player count

When Hellcard was first released in February 2023, it had a pretty promising start to life in the ether with a player count in the thousands. Since then, however, the card battler game has seen a rapid decline, with only a couple of hundred players still devoting their time to the deck builder. But, in the last 30 days, Hellcard’s popularity has grown, and the last 48 hours have been particularly fruitful for the fantasy roguelike game.

Granted, Hellcard has never been the biggest title out there, but its 3,473 player peak at the time of launch back in February of last year is nothing to be sniffed at. One year later, the RPG is seemingly coming back from the abyss, and it’s all thanks to a tantalizing reduction of the game’s price over on Steam.

In the last 30 days, Hellcard has seen its peak player count jump back up to 1,350, which is a respectable 20% increase on last month, as per Steam Charts. However, when you take a deep dive into the game’s numbers, it’s the first 48 hours in February that truly paint a picture of success. The game has spiked rather dramatically, with a 567.5% increase in players over the last 24 hours at the time of writing.

The roguelike card battler game is quite charming, when you give it a chance. With a user-friendly co-op mode, vibrant paper animation style, and meticulous attention to gameplay detail, Hellcard stands apart from its deck builder competitors and could well offer hours of entertainment whether you decide to enter the Book of Demons alone or with a clan.

You can join the Hellcard party over on Steam right here, and enjoy a sweet 21% discount which makes the game just $15.79, but hurry, the offer ends on Thursday February 8, 2024.

For more in the same vein as Hellcard, check out our list of the best roguelike games and the best fantasy games, or keep grabbing those bargains with our rundown of the best free Steam games.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.