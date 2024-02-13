Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has rolled back a PC patch for the co-op shooter due to some players seeing “significant degradation in performance” after updating the game. While Helldivers 2 has been PlayStation’s biggest Steam launch to date, it hasn’t been without its online issues, which have stemmed from so many people wanting to get in and play the game with friends.

Last night, Monday, January 12, Arrowhead released a patch for Helldivers 2 that aimed to get more people into matches, while trying to fix the fact that some players weren’t getting mission and progress rewards in the multiplayer game. This follows the Helldivers 2 server issues, which have stemmed from the game being so popular it literally doesn’t have enough room for everyone to play at once.

Shortly after the update went live, Arrowhead rolled it back, as players were reporting performance issues in the game. “We have rolled back the patch due to some users experiencing significant degradation in performance,” Arrowhead explains. “The mission reward fix will not be affected by this.”

A post on Reddit continues: “Tonight we tried to deploy a patch on PC that would ease up some of the server issues and missing progression. However, we were made aware that this new patch was potentially affecting a large number of players’ performance. We’re talking over the next steps now. We just wanted to keep you in the loop and let you know we are aware. We will of course put out more info as soon as we know more.”

So some of the fixes in the patch remain, like a daily progression error, future mission rewards, and a look at “an increased reward event” to make up for the issues. The server capacity issues have been rolled back though, with Arrowhead looking at fixing them once again, this time without accidentally hurting performance.

If you’re considering dropping in and squashing some space bugs despite the issues, you’ll want to brush up on the Helldivers 2 system requirements for PC, alongside our breakdown of Helldivers 2 Steam Deck compatibility.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.