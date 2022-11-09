Heroes of Might and Magic 3 is becoming a board game

If you’re a PC gamer of a certain age, you’ve likely got fond memories of playing the classic strategy game series Heroes of Might and Magic, which arguably peaked with Heroes of Might and Magic 3. A Polish company plans to recapture that nostalgia for the tabletop, and is gearing up to create an officially licensed Heroes of Might and Magic 3: The Board Game in a couple short weeks.

Archon Studio has already created board games for Masters of the Universe and Wolfenstein 3D. The Heroes of Might and Magic franchise lends itself more naturally to the board game format: the original digital version, after all, unfolds in orderly turns, and takes place on a map the developers are recreating with a series of interlocking hex-based board tiles.

The current design allows for 1-4 players in each session – so yes, you’ll be able to set this up for a solo campaign if you like. Games take around two hours to finish, and they feature a selection of HoMM 3 factions (with expansions covering more), and a map that shifts and changes every time you play.

You’ll level up your hero, recruit creatures to fight in your army, and collect artefacts and treasures as you explore the map. Heroes of Might and Magic 3: The Board Game tracks everything through a combination of cards, counters, and paintable miniatures – that last being a must for any successful board game Kickstarter campaign.

The campaign’s initial goal is €50,000, with the basic pledge starting at €75. That’ll get you the core game, along with any stretch goals and a Kickstarter-exclusive expansion pack, which is still to be determined. The Azure pledge, at €119, adds in additional miniatures for each castle type and some additional stretch goals. The €169 Grail level pledge includes the expansions for the Fortress and Rampart factions, and a planned Battlefield expansion. Finally, there’s also a €199 Collector pledge, which includes everything listed above, some limited edition posters, and an art book.

According to the draft Kickstarter page, the game will ship in December 2023. You can check the official site for more info.

