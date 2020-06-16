Hitman 3 PC release date and all the latest details

When is the Hitman 3 PC release date? IO Interactive revealed a first look at Hitman 3 during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal stream. We’ve known since last year that IO Interactive was working on Hitman 3 and that it will round off the World of Assassination trilogy that began with 2016’s Hitman. Now it’s officially been announced, and with two new trailers for us to wrap our garrote around.

It’ll be interesting to see where the final game takes us – one of the six locations, we’ve learned, is Dubai, with IO Interactive saying a hands-on gameplay trailer will arrive in the coming weeks. With replayability in mind, IO Interactive describes the destinations as “sprawling sandbox locations” for players to explore. As with Hitman and Hitman 2, these miniature sandboxes are the real stars of the show, so we’re already dreaming up assassinations in Dubai’s mega skyscrapers.

Still, there’s plenty to dissect. So, what do we know about Hitman 3 so far? The Hitman 3 release date is not far off and with new details arriving soon, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest Hitman 3 gameplay, trailers, and more.

Hitman 3 PC release date

Fans of the Hitman games won’t have too long to wait, as The Hitman 3 release date is January 2021 for PC. Unfortunately, there’s no exact release date at the time of writing, but January is usually a fallow period for new game releases, so it’s good to see we’ll have something substantial to play after the holidays.

Hitman 3 trailer

The announcement trailer opens with three armed agent 47 lookalikes carrying flashlights searching a dark forest. A voice over says, “It was always going to end like this, all your hard work, all your sacrifice, only sped up the process.” One of the agents discovers a body as the voice continues, “And now, you find yourself alone.” Agent 47 enters the scene, checking one of the bodies for a pulse as the voice says, “Only death awaits.”

IO Interactive has already shown off the Dubai location in a cinematic gameplay trailer, which you can see below.

Hitman 3 gameplay

We already know Hitman 3 will conclude the trilogy, but what can we expect from the gameplay? In a PlayStation blog post, Tavis Barbour, senior community manager at IO Interactive says, “Hitman 3 will take you around the world to exotic and luxurious locations that are packed with creative opportunities. Your ultimate goal is to explore these meticulously crafted locales and figure out exactly how you want to eliminate your targets.

“As long-time Hitman fans will know, our games and locations are always built with unparalleled player choice and replayability in mind. Hitman 3 is no different. In fact, our next game encourages players to explore and interact with the game world in new ways that will reward them in future playthroughs. We want the game to be tactile and we want players to feel that their actions have an impact on what is going on around them and their future playthroughs.”

So it seems that if you’re a fan of Hitman and Hitman 2’s gameplay, the third instalment will bring plenty more of the same. Neither trailer shows off any new gameplay mechanics, so we’ll have to wait for more information – still, sneaking around playing dress-up and executing bad guys makes for a solid foundation to build upon.

That’s all we’ve got for now on the Hitman 3 release date and gameplay details. If you can’t wait for the January 2021 release date, be sure to check out Hitman in our best stealth games for PC.