Hitman 3’s next DLC lets you dress 47 in the world’s ugliest CS:GO skin

Agent 47 seems fairly immune to sin – well, apart from the whole murdering people for money thing, we grant you. Hitman 3’s next premium DLC pack explores just how resistant our best bald boy really is: it’s called Seven Deadly Sins, and developer IO Interactive says it takes the stealth game “deep into the mind of Agent 47.”

Each of the seven deadly sins is represented in its own content pack in the DLC, challenging players to resist each one in exchange for a sin-themed reward of some kind. IO Interactive says the packs all include a “visually distinct” contract, a sin-themed item that you can use across the rest of the World of Assassination trilogy, and a sin-themed unlockable suit.

The first of these is for greed, and it’s a garishly textured gold thing that looks like it might have been made from rejected Counter-Strike: Global Offensive weapon skins (something like Golden Coil, perhaps). It’s like an art deco version of a Reno blackjack dealer’s uniform, and comes with gold-adorned walking stick with a golden frog on the top, which is good for making frog-shaped indentations in the backs of unsuspecting targets’ skulls.

This is Agent 47 we’re talking about though, so of course he pulls off the look.

Each separate sin expansion can be purchased for $4.99 / £4.99 / €4.99 “or regional equivalent” (we’re unclear on what exactly that means, since these are all different values). Alternatively, you can buy the Seven Deadly Sins Collection for $29.99 / £29.99 / €29.99 to get all seven content packs as they come out.

They’ll go live with the beginning of Hitman 3’s ‘Seasons of Sin’, which kicks off March 30. That’ll include free content for all players, including new escalations, featured contracts, and elusive targets. You’ll also have the Berlin Egg Hunt to look forward to, as well as other timed seasonal events from Hitman and Hitman 2.