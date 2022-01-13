Hitman VR comes to PC next week via Hitman 3 Year 2 update

Expanding on its teaser from last year, developer IO Interactive today announced that Hitman VR will come to PC next week. While VR support is only coming to Hitman 3, you’ll be able to explore and take out targets across all the maps from the prior two Hitman games, providing you have them in your library.

Moving away from Hitman 3’s PlayStation VR exclusivity has enabled IO Interactive to make use of the extra features and horsepower available in the best VR headsets. New for PC, you can now control Agent 47’s hands individually and can partake in one of the game’s best mechanics that was sorely missed in VR: throwing stuff. Better still, the game will recognise the manner in which you throw an object, so we can expect some sick trick shot compilations to make their way to the internet in the near future.

IO Interactive hasn’t specified a list of Hitman VR compatible headsets yet, but says it plans to support “the most popular hardware to deliver the best experience to as many players as possible.” We can expect full details just before launch.

A bunch of improvements are also coming to Hitman 3’s Glacier engine later this year, including support for ray tracing and variable rate shading. It will also be one of the first games to use Intel XeSS upscaling technology, which could prove to be a worthy rival to Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR.

If you were hoping that Hitman 3 would make its way to Steam this year, you’re in luck. The final entry in the Hitman trilogy will debut on Valve’s storefront next week, and will also be available via PC Game Pass in addition to Hitman and Hitman 2.