Hitman devs are making an “online fantasy RPG,” yes, seriously

A brand new fantasy game from IO Interactive, the developer of the Hitman series, is on the way. It’s currently unclear exactly what type of game IOI is making, but it will have both RPG and online elements, as confirmed alongside the game’s first piece of concept art.

The developer of the Hitman series, which recently underwent a rebrand, and the upcoming James Bond videogame (codenamed Project 007) has announced another brand new project, and it’s one that will likely surprise many, as IO interactive is making an “online fantasy RPG.”

There’s not a whole lot known about the new IO Interactive game yet, but the statement about the project indicates that the developer is inspired by the diversity and togetherness present in many tabletop RPG games, which it wants to channel into this game.

“We are sharing with all of you, that we are embarking on a new adventure! One that expands our creativity, our capabilities, and in some sense our identity,” IO Interactive says. “We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG. A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time, IOI is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before.

“This idea – that a diverse group of individuals with different skills and strengths can work together and become more than the sum of their parts – is what inspires us. It inspires the fantasy world we are building – and it inspires how we build it. IOI now spans multiple distinct studios, from Copenhagen and Malmö in the north to warm Barcelona in the south. All studios take part in making all our games, including this new endeavour. People from all over the world with diverse personalities and skillsets are coming together to forge a new beginning.”

While a piece of concept was also shared, depicting the world and characters of this fantasy game, it’s currently unclear exactly what type of “online fantasy RPG” IO Interactive is making. A distinct lack of mentioning it as an MMORPG game leads me to believe it will be more akin to Divinity, Dragon Age, or Pillars of Eternity, but it could still very well be more MMO – at this stage we just don’t know.

If you want to read the full statement you can find it over on IO Interactive’s website.

In the meantime, you can play more games like Hitman by checking out our best stealth games list, which includes plenty of games that do something similar to the assassination series, or dive into some of the other awesome fantasy games that likely inspired IOI’s.