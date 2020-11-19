Hitman 3 dev reveals new James Bond game – Project 007

Just one short, sweet day ago, Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive teased it has something special to announce – and soon. The studio posted a mysterious message announcing, er, an announcement of a brand-new project today, and now we know what this is: a James Bond game.

As you can eyeball in the reveal clip included below, we see a bullet being loaded into a gun barrel, and the perspective smoothly slides around to look down it, before we realise it’s evolving into the long-running movie series’ famous shot of the ‘camera’ peering out at a bright white scene beyond. The shot then cuts to the working name of the game: Project 007, with the James Bond theme blasting along to the reveal.

That’s pretty much it at this point. Other than announcing the title’s, er, title, and the fact it’ll be both published and developed by IO Interactive, we don’t have much to go by just yet – but for fans of action-adventure games and the iconic movie series, it’s surely an exciting prospect.

This announcement follows a whole bunch of job listings posted on the Danish developer’s website linked to an “unannounced project” of some kind. The adverts didn’t give much away about what this new title would be, though we guessed it would feature multiplayer in some form, based on recent postings looking for a multiplayer network programmer and a senior multiplayer network programmer for the (then) mysterious project.

YouTube Thumbnail

There’s no word on when the game will release just yet, but the Hitman 3 release date isn’t too far away now, currently set for January 20, 2021, so you’ll be able to get stuck into another of IOI’s goodies before too long. In the meantime, be sure to go eyeball our rundowns of the best new PC games to try and upcoming PC games to keep a lookout for.

