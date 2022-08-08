Hogwarts Legacy cave hints at swimming in the Harry Potter game

While many fans have been asking if Harry Potter is in Hogwarts Legacy, others have been scouring the game’s various trailers in search of any shreds of new information. One eagle-eyed witch or wizard has spotted a mysterious cave just beneath the iconic castle, and in turn has sparked discussion about what it might be and, more importantly, whether or not it confirms that players will be able to swim.

As the excitement around Portkey Games’ new Harry Potter RPG game, Hogwarts Legacy, continues to mount, avid fans are finally seeing more and more of the novel’s iconic vistas transformed into virtual spaces just waiting to be explored.

While some fans have been checking out behind-the-scenes footage of the entrance to the Hufflepuff common room, others have been scanning the title’s trailers in an attempt to spot something new.

And that’s exactly what they’ve done. Lurking beneath Hogwarts’ iconic castle structure is a mysterious new cave which, of course, has got the Harry Potter community talking – especially because it may hint at a swimming mechanic.

Nestled beneath Hogwarts’ turrets and misty peaks is a tiny cave, which appears to be a completely new addition to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s landscape.

“That to me looks like the entrance to a cave or a possible hidden entrance to get to the dungeons, or maybe to the Slytherin common room which we know will be below the waterline,” the eagle-eyed fan writes.

“The weird part is that we can only get to that place by swimming,” they continue, asking “is this too far-fetched or does this confirm swimming too?”

“They mentioned that there are catacombs under Hogwarts, I don’t remember exactly where they said it,” comments one fan. “So yeah, I think there will be dungeon-like map areas, maybe some are caves.”

“If you also look, the cave is connected to the lake… I think that could possibly be the little cove that the first years go to in the boats before the sorting,” responds another. One avid fan has pointed out, however, that “in the movies instead of adhering to that, they put the boat house in there, that’s connected to the square in front of the great hall with stairs leading up the mountain… I wonder what the cave is…”

Whether it’s simply a dock or an all-new underwater adventure remains unknown, but either way the excitement around Hogwarts Legacy is very, very real. It’s only one of many upcoming PC games in 2022 that are causing a stir, though, so be sure to check those out, too.