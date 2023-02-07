Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops and where to find them

If you want some free wizard cosmetics, there’s a whole slew of Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops that you should be up to speed on. As the Harry Potter RPG game is almost here, you’ll want to know how you can customise your character just by watching Twitch ahead of the Hogwarts Legacy release date.

So what Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops are on offer, and how do you get them? First up is Merlin’s Cloak, an extravagant purple robe with glowing stars embroidered on it.

You can get this by watching streams on Twitch.tv/AvalancheSoftware with Twitch drops enabled for at least 20 minutes. If you want to know more about the game ahead of time, check out our Hogwarts Legacy review as well.

The two Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drop opportunities for Merlin’s Cloak are the early access stream on February 7 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET / February 8 2am AEDT, or the launch stream on February 10 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET / February 11 2am AEDT.

With Hogwarts Legacy early access starting today, some of you will undoubtedly be playing the game very soon, and you’ll be glad to know that there are even more Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops available throughout February.

There are four more cosmetics available between February 7 and 24, all of which can be collected by watching any streamer with Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops enabled. You can earn one per 30 minutes watched for two hours total, and they include the Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles, Urchin Hat, Carmine Lightening Bolt Scarf, and Lilac Ensemble.

To actually get all your Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops, you need a Warner Bros. Games account, which you then connect to your Twitch. You should then see the rewards in your Twitch inventory and claim them, which can be redeemed in the game.

If you want to know even more about the game, check out our breakdown of the Hogwarts Legacy map, Hogwarts Legacy characters, or even Hogwarts Legacy talents in the meantime.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.