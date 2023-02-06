Hogwarts Legacy Transmog system explained

With the Hogwarts Legacy transmog system, you can always turn up to class looking like the best-dressed person at school. Fortunately, that awful-looking beret you found in the Forbidden Forest with incredible stats doesn’t have to go to waste. Any piece of gear you find can be altered to take on the appearance of another item.

The RPG game features a range of clothing to make your avatar stand out from the rest of the Hogwarts Legacy characters. Any piece of clothing you find in Hogwarts Legacy will appear as a transmog option. This means you don’t need to hold onto your favourite clothes just because they look good. As long as the item has appeared in your inventory, you automatically unlock the ability to transmog into that piece of clothing.

How to transmog in Hogwarts Legacy

Open up the Gear tab in the menus and hover over your equipped items. You should see the stats of each piece of gear you have, along with a button prompt (F on keyboard and mouse, X on Xbox controllers, Square on PlayStation pads) to change its appearance.

When you select the change appearance option, two sections should appear: Collections and Other. Accessing this menu early on in the game may not yield any results, unless you purchased the deluxe edition which includes Hogwarts Legacy early access and a set of Dark Arts clothes. The exclusive Dark Arts set doesn’t have any gear attached to it, so you have to use the transmog system to wear it.

Collections can include special pieces of gear you receive for completing specific missions, like the outfit you unlock for becoming the Crossed Wands champion. There are also gear appearance rewards for completing a batch of quests, but you need to redeem those in the Challenges section in the menus.

The ‘Other’ option features every piece of equipment you’ve ever had in your inventory. Remember, you don’t need to hold on to your old gear to transmog its appearance, so feel free to sell any gear you aren’t using.

That's all you need to use the Hogwarts Legacy transmog system.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.