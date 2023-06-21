This cozy Steam game is the closest thing to Animal Crossing on PC

Hokko Life is one of the first games like Animal Crossing on PC that comes to mind for me. It catches the cutesy animal vibes perfectly while also bringing the sandbox elements requiring you to customize your home and island as you please. Hokko Life is definitely a game you should keep your eye on if looking after a town of chibi animal people is up your alley, and this may just be the perfect time for you to check it out as it’s currently on sale.

When it comes to Nintendo games, you can almost always guarantee that you won’t be able to play them on PC. Animal Crossing is no exception, which leaves a lot of us non-console players left out from experiencing its wholesome charms. Thankfully, games like Hokko Life exist and deliver many of the same features in a PC-accessible way. Developed by Wonderscope and published by Team17, Hokko Life focuses on player creativity by allowing you to customize everything from your character to the island you’ll live on.

It’s very similar to Animal Crossing, except there is a more complex creation system in place. Aside from the bug-catching and fishing, you can make pretty much anything you want in-game by combining materials and furnishings. From axis placements to color variations, Hokko Life offers a lot of freedom but can also feel a bit overwhelming at first. If you want to test it out, you can grab Hokko Life Steam right now for 66% at $6.79 / £5.43.

The offer will last until Thursday, June 29, so you’ll need to be quick. Thankfully, you can always get a Steam refund on the game if you don’t like it as long as you’ve only played two hours or less. Considering the sale and the refund system, it’s a win-win situation for us curious Animal Crossing lovers.

I already have the game myself, and while I would definitely recommend it to fans of Animal Crossing and other cute games, it’s important to note that the gameplay can feel a bit confusing or directionless at first. As an AC lover myself, though, I appreciate and am used to the complete freedom in such games and have hundreds of hours in Hokko Life on Steam.

If you love cozy games as much as I do, then you should have a look at some of our other favorite sandbox games. You can also check out a few of the best simulation games out there for many similarly wholesome experiences. Alternatively, browse through these great life games if Animal Crossing and Hokko Life appeal to you because of their day-to-day vibes.