When is Homeworld 3 coming out? PC release times

When is Homeworld 3 coming out? The latest installment of the beloved sci fi strategy series, Homeworld 3, is just on the horizon, providing the first full sequel since Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak launched in 2016 and the first numbered entry since Homeworld 2 from 2003. The long wait for its arrival is about to pay off, as what looks to be one of the most involved and feature rich takes on the RTS series to date is out in a very short time.



Homeworld 3 continues the legacy established by the strategy game series starting all the way back in 1999. The new entry is made by Blackbird Interactive, the studio responsible for Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and sci fi simulation game Hardspace: Shipbreaker, and offers a large story focused campaign, co-op and PvP multiplayer modes.

If you’re wondering what time you can expect to play the game once the Homeworld 3 release date rolls around, its official X (formerly Twitter) account has shared an image showing when the sequel will go live in your region.

Homeworld 3 release time

On PC, the Homeworld 3 release time is 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 1pm CDT / 4am AEST Monday May 13.

Here’s the full look at time zones and cities:

Chicago – 1pm CDT – May 13

New York – 2pm EDT – May 13

Los Angeles – 11am PDT – May 13

Rio De Janeiro – 3pm UTC-3 – May 13

London – 7pm UTC+1 – May 13

Berlin – 8pm UTC+2 – May 13

Ankara – 9pm UTC+3 – May 13

New Delhi – 11:30pm UTC+5:30 – May 13

Johannesburg – 8pm UTC+2 – May 13

Beijing – 2am UTC+8 – May 14

Tokyo – 3am UTC+9 – May 14

Sydney – 4am UTC+10 – May 14

Auckland – 6am UTC+12 – May 14

Homeworld 3 is also available now for buyers who pick up its Fleet Command Edition, which provides 72 hours of early access to the game. You can grab a copy of that or pre order the base version of Homeworld 3 by heading over to its Steam page right here.

Otherwise, you may want to take a look at Homeworld 3 system requirements or check out our picks for the top RTS games and space games for more.

