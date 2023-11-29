What are the Homeworld 3 system requirements? Executing your strategies among the stars in Homeworld 3 won’t require technology from the future, far from it. Should your system pack cutting edge specifications, though, the real-time strategy game packs options that will leverage all the power at your disposal.

In a bid to ensure Homeworld 3 joins its predecessors as one of the best RTS games, developer Blackbird Interactive hopes to give the latest entry in the series the technological push it deserves. Just taking one look at the wide-ranging specs list makes this abundantly clear.

Here are the Homeworld 3 system requirements:

Minimum

(1080p / Low) Recommended

(1080p / Medium) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i5 8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel Core i7 11700K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 12GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480

Intel Arc A380 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 570

Intel Arc A580 Storage 40GB HDD 40GB HDD

The Homeworld 3 minimum requirements are surprisingly lax considering how demanding the higher specs lists are. CPUs akin to the Core i5 8600K or Ryzen 5 3600X provide enough processing power here, providing there’s at least 12GB of RAM in your system too. Meanwhile, the GeForce GTX 1060, Radeon RX 480, or even Arc A380, will set you up for an experience using the game’s ‘Low’ preset at 1080p.

Moving up to the Homeworld 3 system recommended specs, it’s clear that upgrading to the best CPU you can is the best play you can make to improve performance. This is to be expected, given it’s an RTS game, but the size of the jump to the Core i7 11700K and Ryzen 5 5600X is not to be underestimated. Comparatively, moving up to a GeForce RTX 2070, Radeon RX 570, or Arc A580 is a much smaller ask.

Most importantly for older systems, the Homeworld 3 download size clocks in at a surprisingly low 40GB and comes with hard drive support. How the game will play on an HDD remains to be seen, but installing it on the best SSD you have is bound to greatly improve your gameplay experience.

Here are the Homeworld 3 ray tracing requirements:

RT Low

(1080p / RT Low) RT High

(1440p / RT High) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i5 10600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Intel Core i7 12700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Storage 40GB HDD 40GB HDD

For those of you with the best graphics cards from the previous generation or newer, the Homeworld 3 ray tracing requirements should be easily achievable. The likes of the GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6650 XT will do just fine driving the ‘RT Low’ preset, but it’s unclear if this is in combination with Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR upscaling.

Meanwhile, the Homeworld 3 ray tracing recommended specs call for more powerful CPUs and GPUs. Regarding the latter, developer Blackbird Interactive sets the performance floor with the GeForce RTX 3080 and Radeon RX 6900 XT. Meanwhile, the Core i7 12700K and Ryzen 7 5800X are necessary here for processing duties.

The Homeworld 3 release date is approaching fast, so time is running out to upgrade your rig with the necessary components.

Take the Homeworld 3 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark and answer the question… Can I run Homeworld 3?