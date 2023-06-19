Snag some free rewards in the new Honkai Star Rail event

Honkai Star Rail event Lab Assistants In Position is here, adding loads of free rewards to the anime game for a limited time. So if you’re curious as to what the Honkai Star Rail event offers you, and how to get the free stuff, listen up.

The Honkai Star Rail Lab Assistants In Position event is set to run from Monday, June 19 to Monday, July 3, giving you two weeks from today to log in and meet the requirements for some in-game rewards. If you want even more free stuff, we’ve got all the Honkai Star Rail codes you’ll ever need for Stellar Jade, Credits, and more.

If you want to get involved there are a couple of requirements, however. You’ll need to be at least Trailblazer level 21 and have completed the Trailblaze mission Jarilo-VI — The Past Will Return as an Avalanche.

There are a handful of rewards on offer in Honkai Star Rail during the event, but before we get to what they are, here’s how to actually obtain them.

You’ll need to go to Wen Shiling, who will reveal a new research topic every day. Simply give them all the experimental materials they require and each day you’ll get a new reward.

So what exactly do you get? You’ll be given Honkai Star Rail banner currency Stellar Jade, destruction character ascension material Lifeless Blade, credits, an All Good Potion, and for doing all research subjects you’ll actually get the All Good Potion recipe, so you can make them yourself, too.

While you’re here, we’ve also got the essential Honkai Star Rail tier list of best characters as of right now, and how best to get new rolls with this Honkai Star Rail reroll breakdown as well.