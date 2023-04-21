Honkai Star Rail banner 1.0 guide

What is the current and next Honkai Star Rail banner? Star Rail banners are where you can pull characters and items from. Much like the banners in Genshin Impact, another Hoyoverse game, the offerings in its gacha system change drastically. By issuing regular social media posts, you can earn free currency to use when pulling for new characters and weapons.

Though we’re still waiting on the Honkai Star Rail release date, there’s an air of mystery surrounding whether Honkai Star Rail banners will work similarly. One difference we know of already compared to Genshin Impact is that, instead of wishes, Honkai Star Rail opts to call its gacha pulls ‘Warps’. As a result, the characters featured in the banners will likely become contenders for the top ranks in our Honkai Star Rail tier list. They will most assuredly return in future banners for the free PC game once they finish their time in the spotlight, so make sure you check out the Honkai Star Rail codes guide once the game is live to see if there are any ways to get free Warps.

What’s the current Honkai Star Rail banner?

When the anime game launches on April 26, the Honkai Star Rail 1.0 banner will be active. This banner will consist of two phases, each with its headline character.

Honkai Star Rail 1.0 banner characters

Phase one of the Honkai Star Rail 1.0 banner contains Seele, a five-star Quantum character who follows the Hunt path. They’ll also be able to get the five-star ‘In the Night (The Hunt)’ Light Cone.

Phase two features Jing Yuan as the five-star pull. He’s a Lightning character who specialises in doing multi-target damage thanks to his Erudition path. Jing Yuan is accompanied by the ‘Before Dawn (The Erudition) five-star Light Cone.

It’s currently unknown which four-star characters or weapons will appear in the first Honkai Star Rail banner.

Honkai Star Rail 1.0 banner events

While phase one will largely be quiet regarding events as most players will be exploring the universe for the first time, phase two will see the start of the Boulder Town Super League, with special time-limited challenges lasting the duration of the banner. Completing these challenges will earn you additional rewards for your squad. The Boulder Town Super League is likely to be a permanent fixture after the start of phase two, but not the limited-time rewards.

Boulder Town Super League is Honkai Star Rail’s interpretation of Fight Club, where you must head into Belobog’s seedy underworld to participate in a tournament. Fight four bouts and win them to earn the top prizes.

There’s also the Honkai Star Rail: A World Beyond login event, which earns you Star Rail special passes for logging in each day. Finally, the currently active Honkai Star Rail All Stars Invite web event lasts until May 24, 2023. Here you’ll be able to invite friends and complete missions to earn Warps.

What’s the next Honkai Star Rail banner?

As of right now, we don’t know the contents of Honkai Star Rail 1.1 banner; however, we have an early indication that it’s coming sometime after May 24. This is a month after the game’s release, and since each banner phase lasts two weeks, we can at least speculate when the next banner will occur.

Standard banner contents

In addition to the seasonal banners, there’s also a regular banner. You can use normal Star Rail passes to Warp for a selection of characters and Light Cone weapons of both five-star and four-star quality. It’s currently unknown if the selection will include the same characters as the Departure banner below.

Departure banner contents

This special banner is only available for a short time after the game starts and gives you a 20% discount on a set of ten Warps, up to a maximum of 50. It also guarantees a five-star character within the allotted pulls. Unfortunately, so far, we only know of some of the five-star characters that will appear here.

The five-star Honkai Star Rail characters confirmed to be in the Departure banner are:

Gepard

Yanqing

Bronya

Welt

Himeko

Clara

Bailu

And those are all of the current and upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners. If you want to retain your Warp rewards in the space game while playing it on other platforms, you’ll find some good news by checking out our Honkai Star Rail crossplay guide. We also have a complete Honkai Star Rail cast list so you can learn who the voice actors are for your favourite characters.