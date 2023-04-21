Honkai Star Rail reroll guide

Wondering how to do a Honkai Star Rail reroll? Getting the best possible characters at the beginning of your journey in Honkai Star Rail can be vital. If you didn’t get lucky with your initial roll after playing the tutorial, is there a way to re-do the process and try again?

The free PC game is very much like the host of other gacha offerings out there, with luck being hugely important in the composition of your team. If you’re looking to build the best squad from our Honkai Star Rail tier list, then you might have to suck it up and go through the process of rerolling in Honkai Star Rail.

How do I reroll in Honkai Star Rail?

First off, it’s important to know when you get your first roll in Honkai Star Rail. After doing the regular shenanigans – downloading the game and creating an account – you’ll have to go through the opening cinematic, a huge story dump, and the tutorial/prologue. Once that’s done, you’ll get your first pulls in Honkai Star Rail.

If these aren’t to your liking, here is how you reroll in Honkai Star Rail:

Log out of your current account.

Create a new Honkai Star Rail account with a fresh email address.

Repeat the tutorial/prologue to receive your new pulls.

Log out and repeat the process if you don’t receive a five-star character.

And that’s how you reroll in Honkai Star Rail. It’s a lengthy process and ultimately one that many people probably won’t find joy with, as the pull rates are incredibly low for the best five-star characters. If you’re ploughing on with your intergalactic train journey, make a note of the Honkai Star Rail release date, take a gander at our Honkai Star Rail codes guide for some in-game freebies, and find out if Honkai Star Rail has crossplay at launch.