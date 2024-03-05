What are the Horizon Forbidden West system requirements? It will be challenging for some gamers to get adequate performance in this latest PS5 port, but overall the demands are where we expected them. However, the SSD storage space required will lead to some difficult decisions when it comes to making room.

To get Horizon Forbidden West performing at its most demanding settings, you will need one of the best graphics cards available, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. That being said, to get the game moving on older gaming laptops and PCs, the barrier to entry is far lower.

The Horizon Forbidden West minimum settings are listed as returning 30fps @ 720p using the ‘Very Low’ presets. You’ll need an Intel Core i3 8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT.

We’ve just seen confirmation that Nvidia is stopping production on GTX graphics cards, but we still expect to see them feature in many minimum requirements over the next few years.

Here are the Horizon Forbidden West system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

AMD Radeon RX 5500XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 CPU Intel Core i3 8100

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i5 8600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 150GB SSD 150GB SSD

You’ll need to jump up a few generations to meet the Horizon Forbidden West recommended specs, as these demand an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU paired with an Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. This is the hardware you’ll need to run the game at 1080p with 60fps.

The Horizon Forbidden West high settings are a fair jump up from the previous requirements, only asking for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon 6800. On the CPU front, you’ll need an Intel Core i7 9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X.

Finally, the Horizon Forbidden West ultra settings are where you’re targeting 4K gameplay at 60fps. You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT alongside an Intel Core i7 11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X.

Where the specs get truly interesting, as you may have already noticed, is the flat 16GB RAM requirements across all levels. While it’s not unheard of for a game to start its demands at this level, to require no increase right up to 4K output is a little surprising. It has us wondering whether you might be able to get away with 8GB if only aiming for basic visuals, but perhaps the 16GB demand is a way to cover just in case performance isn’t ideal.

It’s no surprise to see the Horizon Forbidden West download size also top the 100GB mark, but 150GB is genuinely quite concerning. You’ll also need one of the best SSDs for gaming given that there is no indication that a traditional HDD will hold up.

Find yourself wondering if you can run Horizon Forbidden West? Take the system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to find out.